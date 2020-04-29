Archdiocese: Task force created to develop timeline to resume public mass in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced that plans are underway to restart public masses in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley released a letter, saying that church leaders were creating a timeline to reopen mass to the public.

“As your shepherds, we have been in contact with state and local government leaders and public health authorities to assess when and how we could begin the process of offering public Mass and, more broadly, resuming the normal sacramental life of the Church,” the letter read.

Officials say a joint task force with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa has been created to develop a timeline and procedures for resuming public mass in Oklahoma.

On May 6, church leaders will announce a timeline for how they will begin offering public masses in Oklahoma, along with a detailed list of procedures and precautions for parishes.

However, officials say that the dispensation from attending Sunday mass will remain in place.