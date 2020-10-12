Arching power lines possible cause of Yukon house fire

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say power lines were possibly to blame for a house fire early Monday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, firefighters in Yukon were dealing with arching power lines as strong winds moved through the area.

A police officer who was passing by noticed smoke coming from a home near Garth Brooks Blvd. and Oak.

Yukon fire crews quickly were able to determine there was a small fire in the attic of the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

