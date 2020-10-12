Arching power lines possible cause of Yukon house fire

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say power lines were possibly to blame for a house fire early Monday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, firefighters in Yukon were dealing with arching power lines as strong winds moved through the area.
A police officer who was passing by noticed smoke coming from a home near Garth Brooks Blvd. and Oak.
Yukon fire crews quickly were able to determine there was a small fire in the attic of the home.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- Third ‘Trump Train’ rally kicks off: supporters respond to second debate cancellation
- Federal judge upholds Minnesota’s extended ballot counting
- Titans on track to play Bills after no new COVID-19 positives reported
- First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
- Doctors say flu season and COVID-19 could lead to hospitals hitting capacity