OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The arctic winter blast is here.

As Oklahomans woke up on Thursday morning, they probably noticed a light dusting of snow on the ground, howling winds, and bitter temperatures.

When the arctic front moved through the metro area early Thursday, it brought a light batch of freezing drizzle and snow.

As a result, the morning drive was a little hazardous for some drivers who were met with slick spots on the roadway and blowing snow.

If you are driving into work Thursday morning, prepare to take it slow.

Also, dress for those bitter temperatures.

High temperatures are in the single digits, but that’s only half of the story. The wind chills make it feel even worse.

Around 6:30 a.m., data recorded wind chills of -30 in the Panhandle with strong winds.

Will Rogers World Airport recorded a wind gust of 53 miles per hour.

If you are planning to get out-and-about, remember to dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible.