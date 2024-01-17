OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s largest blood bank says this month’s bitter cold winter weather is actually part of the reason they’ve had to declare a blood shortage emergency.

Our Blood Institute (OBI) is the main blood supplier for nearly every hospital in Oklahoma.

OBI leaders say they only have enough blood to supply the state’s hospitals for one to two days right now.

Year after year, regular OBI donors like John Bishop roll up their sleeves to give whatever they can.

“I’ve been coming since ’84,” Bishop said. “This is my 241st donation.”

Bishop told News 4 he started donating after his daughter was injured in a boating accident and depended on donated blood to survive.

“I give back,” he said. “It just takes a little bit of time.”

The 79-year-old is now up to his 31st gallon of blood donated to OBI.

“After a while, you form a camaraderie with the workers up here,” Bishop said.

The problem is regulars like Bishop can only donate so much, and OBI hasn’t seen as many other donors come through the door lately.

“The worst thing we could do is not deliver blood to the hospital,” OBI President and CEO John Armitage said.

On Tuesday, OBI declared an ‘Emergency Blood Shortage,’ something they haven’t had to do in at least a year.

“We came out of the holidays and then the weather really gave us a pretty severe hit,” Armitage said. “Not only did we have blood drives canceled, but when we opened up, a lot of people weren’t motivated to get out in the five degree weather.”

They’re asking anyone and everyone to come roll up their sleeves like Bishop, to help keep the critical lifeline pumping.

“It’s something that’s appreciated, something that’s needed,” Bishop said. “Don’t be afraid. Come on out. Come on out. And donate to your friends. You know you got a life. You’re gonna save a life.”

For information on how you can donate blood, visit ourbloodinstitute.org.