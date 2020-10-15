Ardmore man in critical condition following vehicle crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KFOR) – An Adrmore man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after a vehicle crash in Garvin County.

Kenneth Gene Phipps, 65, was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center on Wednesday morning. He is being treated for internal torso injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Phipps was driving his 2009 Ford F250 south on Interstate 35, six miles north of Pauls Valley, when at approximately 10:19 a.m. he went off the left side of the road into the center median, crossed I-35’s northbound lanes, went off the northbound lanes to the east of the interstate, struck a tree and rolled a half time, according to the news release.

What caused Phipps to leave the road is under investigation.

