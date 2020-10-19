Ardmore Police Department seeking funding for body cameras

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN/KFOR) – There is a new effort to get body cameras for the Ardmore Police Department.

Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace told KTEN that he plans to ask the city for $46,000 to purchase 30 body cameras for the police department.

Grace says he plans to make the request during an upcoming Ardmore City Commission meeting.

