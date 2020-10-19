Ardmore Police Department seeking funding for body cameras

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN/KFOR) – There is a new effort to get body cameras for the Ardmore Police Department.
Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace told KTEN that he plans to ask the city for $46,000 to purchase 30 body cameras for the police department.
Grace says he plans to make the request during an upcoming Ardmore City Commission meeting.
LATEST STORIES:
- Titans fan reacts after team owner saves family from eviction
- Minor traffic violation leads to drug arrests
- You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99
- As globe hits 40 million COVID-19 cases, here are the US states seeing the highest increases
- Rapper Nelly celebrates 20th anniversary of debut album with limited-edition Budweiser