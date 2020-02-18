Ardmore Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ardmore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and other health issues.
Fred Thompson was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, black suspenders, and a black jacket.
Officials say Thompson has Alzheimer’s, has a heart history, COPD and is oxygen dependent.
He drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Oklahoma license plate IPL720.
If you see Thompson or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Ardmore Police immediately.