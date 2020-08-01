Ardmore police seek public help in locating missing Oklahoma City man

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Ardmore police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Oklahoma City man.

Christopher Burkhammer, 35, of Oklahoma City was last seen in the Ardmore Walmart parking lot on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Ardmore Police Department.

Burkhammer entered a small white SUV as a passenger at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. He hasn’t been seen since, according to the news release.

The SUV exited the parking lot and traveled north on Commerce.

Burkhammer is an employee of Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore, but lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and children.

“At this time, no foul play has been indicated in the investigation,” the news release states.

Burkhammer is described as 5’8″ tall, 135 pounds and as having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about Burkhammer’s whereabouts is asked to call detective Travis Shields at (580) 221-2569.

