ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Ardmore police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Oklahoma City man.
Christopher Burkhammer, 35, of Oklahoma City was last seen in the Ardmore Walmart parking lot on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Ardmore Police Department.
Burkhammer entered a small white SUV as a passenger at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. He hasn’t been seen since, according to the news release.
The SUV exited the parking lot and traveled north on Commerce.
Burkhammer is an employee of Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore, but lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and children.
“At this time, no foul play has been indicated in the investigation,” the news release states.
Burkhammer is described as 5’8″ tall, 135 pounds and as having brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has information about Burkhammer’s whereabouts is asked to call detective Travis Shields at (580) 221-2569.
LATEST STORIES
- IN YOUR CORNER: Fighting fake rental listings
- Newly released surveillance video shows inmates escaping from jail using bed sheets to scale 12 stories
- Protesters gather on 2-month anniversary of violent protests in OKC, demanding more change
- Motorist dies in Pottawatomie County vehicle crash
- Ardmore police seek public help in locating missing Oklahoma City man