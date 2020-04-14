Are we flattening the curve? New COVID-19 projections delay peak for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders continued to push Oklahomans to take precautions against COVID-19, it seems that national expectations for what the virus will do in the Sooner State are changing.

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt encouraged Oklahomans to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings for Easter.

“We are flattening the curve in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It is critical though that we don’t take our foot off the gas.”

Although the number of cases related to COVID-19 continued to grow, Stitt said on Friday that the number of hospitalizations had remained flat for the past 11 days.

On Friday, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation‘s data indicated that Oklahoma would likely hit the peak of the virus on April 22 when 1,115 hospital beds would be needed. It also predicted that 697 Oklahomans could die from the virus by August.

While the data seemed to suggest that the public’s social distancing practices were paying off, Stitt urged Oklahomans to not let their guards down during the pandemic.

“We know that forecasts can change over time,” he said.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As the state gets further into April, it seems that hospitals are doing what they can to prepare for a surge.

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma hospitals have 408 ICU beds available and 866 ventilators ready.

Right now, hospitals have an average of about 11.8 days worth of personal protective equipment on hand.

COVID-19 timeline from April 13

As of Monday, 2,069 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and 99 patients have died from the virus.

Currently, 194 patients are hospitalized, including 107 in ICU.

In all, 227 patients are under investigation for COVID-19, including 72 in ICU.

As the number of patients rise in Oklahoma, the projections from the IHME are changing for the Sooner State.

Initially, the organization predicted that Oklahoma would hit its peak of the virus on April 22. Now, that date has been pushed back to April 30.

The number of hospital beds needed has dropped to 880 at the peak, down from the 1,115 that was expected to be needed last week.

Although the number of hospital beds needed has dropped, the IHME has dramatically increased the number of deaths related to the virus in Oklahoma.

The IHME now says 929 Oklahomans could die from COVID-19 by August 4.

While it is unknown exactly how much of an impact the virus will make on Oklahoma, state leaders continue to urge residents to stay at home as much as possible.

When you do leave the house, remember to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.