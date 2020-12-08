Are you ready for a pet? Vets offer 3 things to consider before getting an animal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a four-legged member to your family this Christmas, veterinarians want to remind you how much work a new pet will require.

Officials say that although there has been an increase in demand for the adoption and fostering of pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has also been an uptick in the number of animals being surrendered.

Many times, pets that are given as gifts end up being abandoned at shelters by people not ready for the commitment of owning a pet.

BluePearl says there are many things you should consider before deciding to get a pet this holiday season.

Costs

Aside from emergency care expenses, the ASPCA estimates that the first year costs of owning a pet can range from $1,300 to $1,800 on average. If a pet gets sick or injured, those veterinary costs can quickly add up.

Commitment and care

The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. For cats, that lifespan is between 12 and 18 years. Cats and dogs both require a continual commitment from their owners for feedings, training, bathing, exercising, entertaining, and socializing. Also, those commitments must be maintained if you are going out of town.

Compatability

Different breeds will be more compatible with certain lifestyles than others. Certain dog breeds require a lot of exercise and space to move and run, which might not be compatible with an owner living in an apartment.

