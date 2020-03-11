Are you ready? Oklahoma REAL ID checklist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say in a little over a month, the state will begin offering REAL IDs to Oklahomans ahead of the October deadline.

The REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.

Photo of REAL ID approved Oklahoma license

In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents’ information was stored.

Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.

In 2017, House Bill 1845 was signed into law, which would give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID-compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license. Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not REAL ID-compliant.

In less than seven months, officials with the TSA say the REAL ID Act will be in full effect at airports and government facilities across the country.

TSA officials say the REAL ID Act will be implemented on Oct. 1, 2020. While travelers will be able to use U.S. passports or military IDs to board flights in 2020, they fear the millions of Americans who use state-issued IDs will be caught off guard if they are not already REAL ID compliant.

At this point, officials believe around 650,000 Oklahomans will need a REAL ID before Oct. 1, 2020.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told KFOR that they are still on track to begin issuing REAL IDs on April 30, 2020 at select locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The state will then be able to issue REAL IDs across Oklahoma by September of 2020.

With only a third of Americans equipped with Real ID, concerns are mounting ahead of the looming federal Oct. 1 deadline. In Oklahoma, however, state officials are confident they can get it done.

As state officials prepare to start issuing REAL IDs, authorities say Oklahomans need to also be prepared for the rush. To make things go smoothly, you will need to bring several identifying items with you.

First, you will need to provide (1) proof of identity or lawful presence in the United States. The document must be an original or a certified copy. Notarized documents are not accepted.

Accepted items include:

State-issued birth certified

Unexpired U.S. passport

Unexpired permanent resident card

Unexpired exmployment authorization card

Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa and valid I-94 issued by DHS

Naturalization certificate

Consular report of birth abroad

Certificate of citizenship

You must also provide (1) proof of your Social Security number. It must be an origianl or certified copy. Notarized documents are not accepted.

Accepted items include:

Current W-2 or 1099 showing full Social Security number

Current pay stub showing full Social Security number

Social Security card

Non-SSA 1099 form

Finally, you must provide two (2) proofs of your current Oklahoma address. Both your name and current residential address must appear on the documents. Junk mail or personal letters will not accepted.

Accepted items include:

Copy of previous year’s federal or Oklahoma tax return filing

Utility bill

Installment loan contract from a bank or other financial institution

Current deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement or a lease

Property tax bil or receipt dated within the last 12 months

Professional license issued by an Oklahoma governmental agency

Certified copy of court order

Valid concealed carry permit

Current certificate for eligibility for exchange visitor status, W-2 wage or 1099 tax from from previous year

Social Security Administration document within the last 12 months

Oklahoma high school college, university or technology center transcript for current school eyar

Transportation Security Administration letter or TWIC card

Oklahoma motor vehicle title or registration

Oklahoma boat title or registration

Tribal vehicle title or license

Sales tax or business license

Current homeowner or renter insurance policy or statement

Public assistance benefit card and correspondence dated within 12 months

Correspondence from Oklahoma state agency or federal agency with current address

Current documents issued by U.S. military

Oklahoma agriculture exemption permit card

Pilot’s license

Oklahoma voter registration card

