Are you ready? Oklahoma REAL ID checklist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say in a little over a month, the state will begin offering REAL IDs to Oklahomans ahead of the October deadline.
The REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.
In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents’ information was stored.
Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.
In 2017, House Bill 1845 was signed into law, which would give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID-compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license. Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not REAL ID-compliant.
In less than seven months, officials with the TSA say the REAL ID Act will be in full effect at airports and government facilities across the country.
TSA officials say the REAL ID Act will be implemented on Oct. 1, 2020. While travelers will be able to use U.S. passports or military IDs to board flights in 2020, they fear the millions of Americans who use state-issued IDs will be caught off guard if they are not already REAL ID compliant.
At this point, officials believe around 650,000 Oklahomans will need a REAL ID before Oct. 1, 2020.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told KFOR that they are still on track to begin issuing REAL IDs on April 30, 2020 at select locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
The state will then be able to issue REAL IDs across Oklahoma by September of 2020.
As state officials prepare to start issuing REAL IDs, authorities say Oklahomans need to also be prepared for the rush. To make things go smoothly, you will need to bring several identifying items with you.
First, you will need to provide (1) proof of identity or lawful presence in the United States. The document must be an original or a certified copy. Notarized documents are not accepted.
Accepted items include:
- State-issued birth certified
- Unexpired U.S. passport
- Unexpired permanent resident card
- Unexpired exmployment authorization card
- Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa and valid I-94 issued by DHS
- Naturalization certificate
- Consular report of birth abroad
- Certificate of citizenship
You must also provide (1) proof of your Social Security number. It must be an origianl or certified copy. Notarized documents are not accepted.
Accepted items include:
- Current W-2 or 1099 showing full Social Security number
- Current pay stub showing full Social Security number
- Social Security card
- Non-SSA 1099 form
Finally, you must provide two (2) proofs of your current Oklahoma address. Both your name and current residential address must appear on the documents. Junk mail or personal letters will not accepted.
Accepted items include:
- Copy of previous year’s federal or Oklahoma tax return filing
- Utility bill
- Installment loan contract from a bank or other financial institution
- Current deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement or a lease
- Property tax bil or receipt dated within the last 12 months
- Professional license issued by an Oklahoma governmental agency
- Certified copy of court order
- Valid concealed carry permit
- Current certificate for eligibility for exchange visitor status, W-2 wage or 1099 tax from from previous year
- Social Security Administration document within the last 12 months
- Oklahoma high school college, university or technology center transcript for current school eyar
- Transportation Security Administration letter or TWIC card
- Oklahoma motor vehicle title or registration
- Oklahoma boat title or registration
- Tribal vehicle title or license
- Sales tax or business license
- Current homeowner or renter insurance policy or statement
- Public assistance benefit card and correspondence dated within 12 months
- Correspondence from Oklahoma state agency or federal agency with current address
- Current documents issued by U.S. military
- Oklahoma agriculture exemption permit card
- Pilot’s license
- Oklahoma voter registration card
