Are you safe wearing a mask? Health experts provide tips to protect yourself from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more cities across the state encourage residents to wear masks when leaving their homes, health experts say there are certain things you need to know.

In the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that only people who were showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus should wear a mask.

As new data about asymptomatic carriers grew, the CDC decided to change its recommendation.

Masks should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” according to a CDC news release.

Cloth face coverings can be ordered or “made at home from common materials at low cost.”

Dr. David Chansolme, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health, says that masks definitely help in the case of asymptomatic patients.

“That person who has COVID-19 that maybe doesn’t have severe symptoms and isn’t in the hospital. Maybe they just have a little dry cough and they think that they have an allergy. We’ve all heard now about the amount of asymptomatic spreaders that are out there. People who are transmitting COVID-19 who don’t even know they’re transmitting it. Well if they’re wearing a mask in public, they are a lot less likely to transmit it simply because they’re not able to propel the droplets across the space,” said Dr. Chansolme.

If you do not have COVID-19, officials say wearing a mask might protect you. However, there are things you need to do to make sure that you do not expose yourself to the virus.

“My biggest fear is people fiddling with the mask, and this is one of the reasons that the CDC had some apprehension about announcing this initiative sooner, because of the way people handle their mask. They’re constantly touching it. If there are droplets on the front of the mask and you’re constantly touching it, then you’re gonna get the droplet on you eventually,” said Dr. Chansolme.

Dr. Chansolme says that hospital employees are taught how to properly use their masks in order to protect themselves.

“That’s one of the biggest things we talk about, not touching the front of the mask,” he said.

Many of the cloth masks can be washed, which means that COVID-19 will be killed in the washing machine.

Dr. Chansolme says you don’t need any special detergent or bleach. Instead, just wash it with regular detergent and hot water.

” I think it’s probably OK to wear a mask in public, but again, be cognizant of the fact that just because you have the mask on doesn’t mean you don’t have to worry still about social distancing and good hand hygiene. It’s in addition to, not in lieu of those different things,” he said.