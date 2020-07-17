Argument leads to fatal shooting of 39-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after an argument led to the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man.

On Thursday, police responded to a shooting near N.E. 16th and MLK around 4:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Blake Shahrestani, of Oklahoma City, shot to death.

Investigators believe Shahrestani became involved in an argument with another person when he was shot.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.

