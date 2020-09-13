Argument leads to fatal shooting outside bar in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after an argument at the Pink Parrot sports bar near Mickey Mantle Drive and Sheridan led to shots fired.
Oklahoma City Police Department officers responded to a fight inside the bar around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say two men took their argument outside and shots were fired. The suspect left the scene where the victim died.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
