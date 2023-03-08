NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Nicoma Park Police Department says a dispute between neighbors over some landscaping sent one to the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene near NE 23rd St. and N Anderson Rd. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one man shot twice. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident began as an argument between neighbors over a tree in one of their yards.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.