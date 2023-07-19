NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There are new details on a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near Sooner Mall in Norman.

Mark Kottka.

Authorities say the two drivers got into an argument on Main Street and that’s when 62-year-old Mark Kottka pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Norman Police said the victim is now dead.

KFOR talked to a man who said when he heard the news, he locked his doors while officers investigated.

“Was kind of – it was just fear, really,” said Clayton Scott, Norman resident.

Clayton Scott said his dad called to tell him about the shooting right down the street from him.

“My dad just called me and told me ‘Main Street shut down, don’t go. And you don’t really leave the house in that area for a little bit,’” said Scott.

Scott said the first thing he thought about was his family.

“It was trying to make sure everyone that lives here stays inside, make sure everyone got home safe, locked up the doors afterwards,” said Scott.

Scott said there are several kids in the neighborhood and although the shooting disrupted his Tuesday night plans, he is happy no neighborhood children got caught in the middle.

“We have some kids. They play in the street. We have kids. They just run around, bike a lot. We have a park just down the road. So, it is kind of just scary… That’s kind of terrifying with all these kids,” said Scott.

The Norman Police Department said KFOR two people were driving west on Main Street when they stopped in the roadway, got out of the car and started arguing.

That’s when they said 62-year-old Mark Kottka shot the other driver who later died at the hospital.

“Officers located them when they arrived on scene and rendered aid, along with the help of witnesses. That individual remained on scene. The shooter remained on scene,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Department PIO.

According to Kottka’s LinkedIn profile, he’s a certified law enforcement firearm instructor.

He was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

“Due to the injuries sustained by one of the involved parties, we’re still working to determine exactly what occurred outside of the altercation that was seen by some witnesses,” said Jensen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are still looking for more information. If you witnessed or know anything, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).