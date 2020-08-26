Arizona man arrested after weapons found during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arizona man has been arrested for weapons violations following a traffic stop.

On Aug. 24, a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Dodge Charger for several traffic violations.

When the deputy checked the driver’s background, he learned that 37-year-old Timothy Freeman was a registered sex offender and convicted felon.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy found an AR-15 with two loaded magazines and a loaded .22-caliber revolver.

Freeman was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

LATEST STORIES: