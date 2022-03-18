ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a toddler is safe and a man is in custody following a chase in Oklahoma.

“It pulls at your heartstrings when you know that there’s a two-year-old child that’s involved,” said Maj. John Cook, with the Elk City Police Department.

Emajee Moore

The suspect, Emajee Moore, was originally thought to be a suspect in an Amber Alert out of Arkansas but law enforcement in Conway, Ark., say it is now considered a non-custodial kidnapping.

Early Friday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers spotted a vehicle near Shawnee that matched the description of a car related to a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) reported in Arkansas.

Troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Moore allegedly led them on a high-speed pursuit.

Officials say the chase traveled along westbound I-40 across the metro and involved multiple agencies. At one point, speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

“Oh, extremely dangerous,” said Cook. “He could for sure have probably killed himself and the child as well.”

OHP troopers deployed stop sticks at mile marker 37 on westbound I-40 to slow the vehicle enough for Elk City officers to perform a tactical maneuver.

“The vehicle’s tires actually started coming apart, which slowed him down even more,” said Cook.

At that point, Moore was taken into custody. Investigators believe he was on his way to Las Vegas.

Cook told KFOR that Moore will likely face child abuse charges.

The toddler was found safe in the vehicle. She was reunited with her family Friday.

“[It was] a great resolution to a potentially tragic, tragic incident,” said Cook.