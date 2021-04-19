Arkansas man arrested following deadly crash in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a deadly crash in Muskogee County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 16, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-40 in Muskogee County.

Investigators say 54-year-old Jefferey Dellinger was driving a 2003 BMW on westbound I-40 when his vehicle left the road and hit several trees.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Dellinger and three passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sadly, 23-year-old Valerie Blake died from her injuries at the hospital.

According to the accident report, troopers say Dellinger was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

When he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody.