Arkansas man dies following watercraft crash on Lake Murray

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Jonesboro, Ark., man died from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two personal watercrafts.

Mark Cox, 61, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore on Wednesday.

Cox and a 46-year-old Jonesboro woman were riding a 2017 Yamaha on Lake Murray, six miles south and three miles east of Ardmore, when they crashed into a stationary 2016 Yamaha, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 29-year-old and a 30-year-old woman, both of Mountain Home, Ark., were both on the 2016 Yamaha. Neither were injured, according the the news release.

The woman who was on the 2017 Yamaha with Cox was also not injured, the news release states.

All four individuals were wearing life jackets.