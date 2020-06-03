Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Arkansas man dies following watercraft crash on Lake Murray

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Jonesboro, Ark., man died from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two personal watercrafts.

Mark Cox, 61, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore on Wednesday.

Cox and a 46-year-old Jonesboro woman were riding a 2017 Yamaha on Lake Murray, six miles south and three miles east of Ardmore, when they crashed into a stationary 2016 Yamaha, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 29-year-old and a 30-year-old woman, both of Mountain Home, Ark., were both on the 2016 Yamaha. Neither were injured, according the the news release.

The woman who was on the 2017 Yamaha with Cox was also not injured, the news release states.

All four individuals were wearing life jackets.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter