MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man died in a crash involving three vehicles in McCurtain County, Okla., Friday night.

Nicky D. James II, 45, of Texarkana, Ark., was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Oklahoma 3, three miles north and two miles west Wright City, Okla., OHP officials said.

James was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Tundra that was being driven by a 17-year-old male from Canyon Lake, Texas, according to OHP.

The crash also involved a 2002 Ford F-150 and a 2015 Chevy Silverado.

The F-150 was heading east on Oklahoma 3. The Tundra and the Silverado were heading west on the highway. The F-150 crossed the center line, hitting both the Tundra and Silverado, according to OHP officials.

The 17-year-old driver of the Tundra was treated and released from McCurtain Memorial in Broken Bow, Okla.

The driver and passenger of the F-150, each a 31-year-old Idabel, Okla., man, were both flown by medical helicopter to Medical City Plano in Plano, Texas. Both are being treated for head and internal torso injuries. Information was not provided on either man’s condition.

The driver of the Silverado, a 45-year-old Tishomingo, Okla., man, was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.