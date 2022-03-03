MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man died in a crash with a semi-truck in McCurtain County Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Ladell Roberts, 42, of Texarkana, Ark., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 259 and Pollard Road, one mile north of Harris, Okla., in McCurtain County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Roberts was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe north on U.S. 259 when he crossed over the center line at approximately 1:51 p.m. and hit a 2014 Freightliner head-on, according to OHP officials.

The Tahoe then went off the east side of the highway and into deep standing water.

Roberts was pinned in the vehicle for an undisclosed length of time.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.