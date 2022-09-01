MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.

Rubio Pavon, 25, of Mena, Ark., died at the scene of the crash from head and torso injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at 7:38 a.m. Thursday on Oklahoma 4 on Bass Boat Lane, five miles east of Watson, OHP officials said.

Pavon was driving a 2006 Toyota truck west on Oklahoma 4, with three adult passengers. The truck went off the right side of the road. It overcorrected and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle rolled a quarter time, ejecting Pavon 11 feet, according to OHP officials.

The three passengers refused medical treatment.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The weather was clear when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.