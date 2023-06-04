CANADIAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a woman from Arkansas has died after suffering a medical incident at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 5 p.m. on June 3, emergency crews were called to the south camping ground at Lake Eufaula.

According to the report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a group of people was on the lake in a Tritoon when 55-year-old Sonya McCrea began complaining of chest pains.

Suddenly, she collapsed.

Passengers performed CPR while the vessel pulled to the shore.

Paramedics met the vessel at the shore to perform medical treatment.

However, McCrea was pronounced dead.