OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed.

Police were able to make contact with the man at a safe distance and give him commands. Police say the man did not follow the officers’ orders.

Officials report the man fired a shot from a firearm and police then shot and wounded the man. The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No police officers were injured and the investigation is still active.