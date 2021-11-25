Armed man shot by Oklahoma City officer after allegedly opening fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer shot a man who allegedly fired a gun when the officer arrived at the man’s location.

Taun Jackson, 22, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot by the officer on Thursday morning.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR Jackson called the Police Department and reported he wanted to hurt someone.

Police traveled to the location Jackson was at, Southwest 84th and South Western Avenue, at around 8 a.m. Jackson was pointing a gun and shooting when officers arrived, according to the official.

An officer returned fire, hitting Jackson.

Jackson was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center upon being released from the hospital.

He is suspected of shooting with intent to kill.