Armed man shot by Oklahoma City officer after allegedly opening fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department officer shot a man who allegedly fired a gun when the officer arrived at the man’s location.

Taun Jackson, 22, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot by the officer on Thursday morning.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR Jackson called the Police Department and reported he wanted to hurt someone.

Police traveled to the location Jackson was at, Southwest 84th and South Western Avenue, at around 8 a.m. Jackson was pointing a gun and shooting when officers arrived, according to the official.

An officer returned fire, hitting Jackson.

Jackson was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center upon being released from the hospital.

He is suspected of shooting with intent to kill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter