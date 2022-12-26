OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) said a man is in custody after robbing a local pharmacy at gunpoint, before shooting at police and leading them on a brief chase.

“Be advised we have an armed robbery and a shots fired,” said one dispatcher over police scanners.

“You have a multitude of PD units responding,” said another.

OKCPD said a man with a gun robbed the CVS near 23rd and Classen just before 8 a.m. Monday.

He had just struck the clerk before another customer entered the store.

“A retired officer, who was in uniform – he was on his way to do an extra job – had walked in,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

Littlejohn said the retired officer and suspect then wrestled near the front.

“The suspect did gain control of the officer’s firearm and fled the store,” said Littlejohn. “There were shots fired inside the store.”

Thankfully, no one was hit. However, police said the suspect continued firing his gun when on duty police officers responded.

“We think the bad guy shot at us,” said police or dispatchers over the scanners. “Roughly fired five of six rounds.”

Police said all of his shots missed, before the suspect hopped in his car and led officers on a chase.

“Anybody got stop sticks?” said someone over the radio.

“West on 14th! West on 14th! Crashed out! Bailing! Bailing! Bailing!” said an officer.

Officers said the suspect jumped out, but didn’t get very far before he was caught, taken into custody, and checked out at a hospital.

“The clerk or the employee at CVS is also being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Littlejohn.

So far, no names have been released.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the robbery.