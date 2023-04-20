OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say an armed robbery in NW Oklahoma City has left one person injured and the suspect still at large.

Police officials say the incident happened at the intersection of NW 122 and Council at the Dollar General. Authorities confirm the clerk was shot with the bullet grazing the hand and striking the leg. The clerk was treated on the scene and is expected to live.

The suspect according to police fled the scene and is a male. No further description or information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.