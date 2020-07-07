Armed robbery suspect arrested following pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a pursuit in south Oklahoma City earlier this week.

On July 3, an Oklahoma County deputy was at a stop light just off S. Agnew and I-40 when a man driving a Jeep SUV drove past the deputy and through the red light.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment to stop the individual but the man refused to stop and kept driving.

A pursuit was initiated and came to an end at S. Shields and S. Robinson when the driver finally stopped.

The individual, 20-year-old Lavard Smith, was placed in custody.

Deputies noticed a large amount of currency inside the SUV Smith was driving.

While speaking with Smith, he allegedly admitted to deputies that he had just committed an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Deputies contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department and were advised they were investigating an armed robbery that just occurred at a gas station located at Reno and S. Agnew, which was just north of where the deputy saw Smith drive through the red light.

Oklahoma City police interviewed Smith at the scene and he was positively identified by the store clerk who was robbed.

Smith was booked into jail on $51,000 bond and complaints of:

Robbery with a firearm

Transporting an open container

Eluding a police officer

Failure to stop at a red light

