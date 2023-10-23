LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a stolen truck, not far from a burglary at a marijuana grow Sunday, could have helped an armed suspect get away.

Sgt. Aaron Bennett said he got a call Monday morning from a neighbor in the area where law enforcement spent Sunday searching for two men.

“We had a stolen vehicle from that area, and it happened sometime overnight,” said Bennett.

The truck was a 2015 GMC Canyon that was gold in color.

Lincoln County deputies said they were initially called to an area west of Chandler near 880 Road after a grow house informed them of a break-in in progress on their security cameras.

“They were watching surveillance video and giving us real time updates,” said Bennett. “They identified a white male suspect wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, armed with a mask and a black male white shirt, blue jeans, armed with a mask as well.”

Bennett said the latter suspect was spotted by neighbors in a secluded area.

“We received multiple calls from citizens about a suspicious person matching the description, walking down a rural road in the area,” said Bennett.

Deputies took the man, who they have not identified, into custody where he was being held on unrelated warrants.

Agencies investigating the grow said the suspects left the scene on foot after they were spooked by officers and left behind a truck at the site.

Deputies found stolen marijuana inside. The vehicle was seized.

Until the masked and armed man has been found, deputies wanted to remind people to stay alert.

“I would definitely be using caution,” said Bennett.

If you have any information on these incidents, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 405-258-1191.