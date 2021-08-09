Armed suspect surrenders after 3-hour standoff in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Armed, barricaded, and allegedly threatening to kill two members of his own family – a man held Oklahoma City police in a three-hour standoff situation Monday.

The standoff started about 3:45 p.m. on South Anderson Rd. near the intersection with Southeast 74th St. where the man was hiding on the five-acre tract of land.

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) said the man warned two of his family members that he was going to shoot them.

“We found the threat to be somewhat credible,” said Capt. Rod Strecker. “He had called the family member and said that he was going to do these things when they returned.”

Rather than go home, the family called police, explaining to them that the man was armed, had a mental diagnosis and a hatred for those in power.

“The family members said that he has a great hatred for anybody in authority, including police, but not specifically at us,” Strecker explained.

For three hours the OKCPD tactical team tried to get the man to come out, but he refused to communicate with officers.

Around 6:45 p.m. the man, who has not yet been identified, finally surrendered peacefully.

He was taken into custody. It’s not yet clear what charges he will face.