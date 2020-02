Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI and Oklahoma City police are searching for an armed man and his accomplice following a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Bank of Oklahoma, 6517 NW Expressway, shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities told News 4 that two men entered the bank and one pulled out a handgun. They told a teller to surrender money.

The teller handed the suspects a bag of money.

No further details were released.

