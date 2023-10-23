HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, an arrest has been made in connection to a missing man in Harrah.

On Friday, the OSBI posted on Facebook regarding 59-year-old Terry Len Hause, who had been reported missing. The OSBI and Harrah Police Department had begun searching for him and started an investigation.

Terry Hause

Officials say OSBI special agents and officers with Harrah PD found Hause deceased in Lincoln County on Saturday. He was taken to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner to figure out the cause and manner of death.

Officials say on the same day, 30-year-old Chuck Dean White III was arrested in Harrah by OSBI Agents and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on First Degree Murder and Desecration of a Human Corpse in connection to the case.

Chuck Dean White. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Invetsigation.

“The OSBI and Harrah Police Department, would like to thank the Choctaw Police Department, Spencer Police Department, and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us with this investigation,” said the OSBI.

The OSBI asks for anyone with information on this case to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov as the investigation continues.