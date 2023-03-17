OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting that took place in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

According to officials, an argument between roommates began at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, which led one roommate to allegedly shoot the other.

Police say they located the victim, Matthew Harvey, deceased upon their arrival.

The victim’s roommate, Ross Watkins, remained at the scene and was later arrested for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ross Watkins. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKCPD says the district attorney’s office will decide if any charges are appropriate regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.