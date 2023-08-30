CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Choctaw High School football game on Friday.

On Friday, three people were shot during a high school football game in Choctaw. A 16-year-old Midwest City High School student, later identified as Cordea Carter, was killed and two others were wounded.

Two off-duty Del City police officers were working security at the football game. One of the officers fired their weapon at the scene.

On Wednesday, authorities said an arrest has been made in regards to the shooting.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released around 10 a.m.

No more information is available at this time.