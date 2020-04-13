Arrest made in connection to fatal auto burglary, Altus police say

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Altus police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal auto burglary last week.

On April 8, a pickup was stolen from 1800 North Main, Friendship Inn Apartments, in Altus.

The victim, 31-year-old Daniel Moore, who works at Friendship Inn, attempted to intervene during the theft of the pickup by jumping into the bed of the pickup.

Altus police say Moore fell from the pickup in approximately the 800 block of West Bradford, which ultimately led to his death.

Authorities identified Victoria Hooper as the suspect in the case and say she was wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and larceny of an automobile.

She was eventually taken into custody and the victim’s vehicle was recovered.