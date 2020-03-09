Arrest made in connection to man’s shooting death, Oklahoma City police say

Kenneth Swain is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Jail.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in connection to a man’s 2019 murder, Oklahoma City police say.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the area of Greenvale Rd. and Melrose Ln. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a truck parked in the grass near the entrance to the London Square Apartments.

Authorities say the truck appeared to be running and was resting against a chain-link fence, a police report states.

As officers got closer to the vehicle, they spotted a man’s body.

Investigators say 47-year-old James Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Oklahoma City police say 22-year-old Kenneth Swain was arrested in connection to Smith’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.