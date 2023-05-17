OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly downtown shooting.

Police say an officer was responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning when they were flagged down by a man on Couch Drive and Walker Ave. before he collapsed.

The officer discovered the man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Now, police say 36-year-old Teddy Fontenot has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Teddy Fontenot. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Fontenot is being held on complaints of First Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

His bond is $10,000,000.