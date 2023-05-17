OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly downtown shooting.
Police say an officer was responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning when they were flagged down by a man on Couch Drive and Walker Ave. before he collapsed.
The officer discovered the man had been shot.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Now, police say 36-year-old Teddy Fontenot has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Fontenot is being held on complaints of First Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
His bond is $10,000,000.