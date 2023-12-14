OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred near NW 36th and Portland Ave on September 18.

In an earlier interview with the station, officials said someone found a woman in a wheelchair lying in the road just before midnight and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Kenieka Coleman in the southbound lanes of Portland Ave.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

At the time of the accident, witnesses described a vehicle and driver leaving the scene but it did not immediately produce leads.

However, three days later authorities received a call from a woman claiming to be involved in the accident.

Daniela Montoya told investigators that she was returning home from the gym when “something appeared in front her,” and she hit it.

Montoya said she did not stop at the time because it was dark and she was afraid to stop.

She was arrested this week on charges of leaving the scene of a fatality collision and is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on $100,000 bond.