OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at an Oklahoma City motel on Friday, September 22.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, two people were fighting on a second-floor landing of the Oxford Inn.

“So, on the second floor, they’re fighting,” said Msgt. Gary Knight. “One of them produces a handgun and fires a shot. That shot hit the victim. Victim went into a room where he collapsed and then later died.”

Police say the person who fired the shot, identified as 42-year-old Juanterra Cortez Givens, got into a car and quickly left the scene.

Juanterra Cortez Givens. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police.

On Monday, Sept. 25, OKCPD announced that Givens was arrested in Midwest City with help from the United States Marshals Service.

Officials say Givens is facing a complaint of first degree murder in connection to the shooting.