DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police said they’ve got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.

On Tuesday night, multiple rounds were fired at the boys’ basketball game against Millwood High School , inside of John Smith Fieldhouse, at Del City High School.

In a early interview with KFOR, police said they believed a heated exchange may have led to the shooting.

One man was shot and injured during the chaos by an 18-year-old suspect who’s currently being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center for shooting with intent to kill.

KFOR heard from one of the broadcasters who was at Tuesday night’s game; he described what went through his mind, seconds after he heard the gunfire.

“I went from broadcasting mode to law enforcement mode for anyone that might have been injured or anyone brandishing a weapon,” said Dwayne Doolittle.

“There was nothing in the game that lended itself that we would have that kind of outbreak,” he added.

Both Millwood Public Schools and Mid-Del Schools released statements regarding incident and safety changes for future events on their campuses.

The identity of the suspect is not being released until he is formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the

Del City Police Department at 405-677-2443.