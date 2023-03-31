OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that took place at an Oklahoma City nightclub March 18.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says authorities responded to a nightclub during the early morning hours on Saturday, March 18, regarding a shooting.

Officials say officers found one shooting victim, Gary Middaugh, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Middaugh later passed away from his injuries on Monday, March 27.

Investigators later learned Middaugh was working security at the nightclub when he escorted a man outside for causing a disturbance. Officials say the man allegedly took out a firearm while he was being brought outside and shot Middaugh in the chest and fled the scene.

46-year-old Isaac Allen. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to OKCPD, 46-year-old Isaac Allen has been arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service on a complaint/warrant for Murder in the First Degree.