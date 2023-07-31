OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest after several animals were killed at a local pet store.

According to OKCPD, 19-year-old Christopher Brooks Jameson was arrested on Saturday, July 26, after he turned himself in.

Christopher Jameson. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

A warrant for his arrest was issued the Friday before.

On Tuesday, July 13, OKCPD released an image of two people in a Petland store near Memorial and Penn regarding multiple animal being killed.

Officials say a parakeet and a bunny were killed in their cages, while a hamster and guinea pig were taken from their enclosures. The parakeet’s neck was broken, the bunny was strangled and the hamster appeared to be “stomped to death” in the store’s parking lot.

“We want to thank the community for helping us identify the suspects,” Crystal Slocum of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said. “This is a heartbreaking and disturbing case.”

According to police, Jameson was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of cruelty to animals.