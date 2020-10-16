Arrest of counterfeiting suspect leads to other felony arrests, confiscation of guns, meth & pot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested a counterfeiting suspect who allegedly used bogus checks to buy vehicles, then arrested several people connected to him and seized meth, guns and marijuana.

Carlos Burris, 33, is suspected of printing counterfeit checks to purchase vehicles. He is also suspected of cashing the bogus checks at banks, according to information Oklahoma City police posted on their official Facebook page.

Officers tracked Burris and his recently-purchased Cadillac, which he allegedly bought with a fake ID and a forged check, to a house in Southwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

When police arrived, two men, 33-year-old Andrew Johnson and 31-year-old Ian Fine, left the house in a Dodge Ram.

Police pulled Johnson and Fine over for an alleged traffic violation and went on to find that they were in possession of nine grams of methamphetamine and a pistol.

Officers arrested Fine and Johnson and learned that the Dodge Ram was purchased under “false pretenses.” The vehicle was returned to the dealership it was purchased from, according to police.

Burris eventually left the residence in the Cadillac. He too was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.

“On Mr. Burris were numerous credit cards not belonging to him as well as two counterfeit checks. Inside the vehicle were more counterfeit checks,” police said.

Burris was arrested and the Cadillac was returned to the dealership.

Officers cleared the residence of the nine people who were inside. A third of them were arrested for felony warrants.

Police confiscated numerous counterfeit checks, five pistols, a pound of marijuana and 14 grams of meth from the house.

