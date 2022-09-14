OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.

Michael Todd Bunch, 50, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly trying to smother his girlfriend with a pillow at Bunch’s home in Lindsay. However, Bunch was acquitted.

Now, he faces a new allegation of attempted strangulation as well as rape by instrumentation.

According to the report, the victim reported the incident occurred in June at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.

She told officers that they were in town for a work event, but Bunch allegedly became irate once they returned to the hotel for the night.

The woman said he was upset after they ran into someone she had dated previosly.

Once inside their room, she attempted to go to bed, but she told investigators he climbed on top of her and sexually and physically assaulted her.

During the altercation, the victim screamed and someone else called security for the commotion.

Once security arrived at the room, Bunch left and returned to his home in Lindsay.

Bunch’s fiancée told officers that there had been physical altercations between them before, but never to this extent.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Bunch on complaints of Rape by Instrumentation and Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

The Ninnekah Public Schools Board of Education voted to suspend former superintendent Todd Bunch after he was named in a lawsuit from several former female basketball players who allege that he and others failed to act after their coach, Ronald Akins, was sexually inappropriate with them.

KFOR reached out to the school district and they sent the following:

“Since he is no longer affiliated with the district, we are not going to comment.” Dr. Ashley Davis, Current Superintendent, Ninnekah Public Schools

News 4’s Kaitor Kay is headed to Grady County for the story Wednesday night at 10.