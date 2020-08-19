Arrest warrant issued for couple accused of sexually assaulting child dozens of times over multiple years

WARNING: The following story contains disturbing information about alleged instances of sexual abuse committed against a child.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have obtained a warrant to arrest two men who are accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of multiple years.

Robert Aaron Inman, 25, and Matthew Eric Inman, 28, are both wanted on suspicion of 19 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16, 12 counts of forcible sodomy and one count of pattern of criminal offenses, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Matthew Inman is also wanted on one count of possessing, procuring, manufacturing, selling or distributing child pornography, according to the affidavit.

A detective with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit said in March he investigated reported sexual abuse against a young child.

The detective said in the affidavit that the Inmans were accused of sexually assaulting the child at three residences, one in Chickasaw, one in Yukon and one in Oklahoma City.

The child told a parent about the abuse and later spoke with child abuse counselors at the CARE Center.

The detective said that the child gave CARE Center staff a thorough account of the sexual abuse that the Inmans allegedly committed against him.

That alleged abused is summarized in graphic detail in the affidavit. The sexual abuse includes sexual acts that the Inmans allegedly performed on the child and sexual acts that the Inmans allegedly performed on each other while forcing the child to watch.

The child said the Inmans told him to keep the sexual acts a secret and to not tell anyone what happened.

The detective executed a search warrant at the Inmans residence in the 2400 block of South MacArthur Boulevard, where many of the alleged sexual acts are alleged to have occurred, and located items that matched items the child said the Inmans used during the sexual acts.

While executing the search warrant, the detective interviewed the Inmans. Both denied the allegations against them, but said the child had been at their home on multiple occasions.

“They both stated they were concerned that sexual allegations would be made against them by [the alleged victim] because they were homosexual and Matthew admitted that [the alleged victim] had once walked in while Robert and he were being ‘intimate’ with one another,” the detective said in the affidavit.

The detective then asked the Inmans if he could search parts of their cell phones in their presence, and both consented.

“I found two videos that feature a pre-pubescent (sic) male performing sex acts on an adult male within Matthew’s cell phone,” the detective said.

The detective said Matthew Inman claimed he received the two child pornographic videos from Robert Inman by text message on Nov. 18, 2018.

“Matthew indicated that he knew the videos feature child poronography and that he was upset at Robert for sending them to him,” the detective said. “However, Matthew never deleted the videos from his phone.”

The detective showed Robert Inman the two child porn videos on Matthew’s phone.

Robert Inman allegedly told the detective he was aware of the child porn videos on Matthew’s phone and that he believed they were from the Barely 18 section of the website Tumblr.

“Robert admitted he had viewed the child pornographic videos on Matthew’s phone and he further admitted that the videos appeared to feature a child performing sexual acts on an adult,” the detective said.

