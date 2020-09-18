Arrest warrant issued for man in connection to deadly motel shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for a man connected to a deadly shooting at a metro motel.

Around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn, located at 3200 S. I-35 Service Rd.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Johnathan Ward dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say it appears that Ward was involved in an argument or an altercation with another person inside one of the rooms and was shot.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

However, officials have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Muhammed Aamir-Zelf Sanders.

Muhammed Aamir-Zelf Sanders

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES: