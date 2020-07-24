Arrest warrant issued for off-duty police officer who opened fire on suspect at Del City Walmart

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A warrant has been issued for an off-duty police officer who fired multiple shots at a fleeing shoplifting suspect while working security at the Walmart in Del City.

Charges have been filed against Jimmie Odell Watts, Jr. for felony assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County.

“A warrant has been issued, and it is very likely that he will surrender himself early next week,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told KFOR on Friday afternoon.

Watts was an off-duty Langston University police officer working as a security guard for Walmart in Del City on July 4, when he fired shots at a fleeing suspect who has since been identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Lee Simmons.

Del City police officers were called to the Walmart at 5401 Tinker Diagonal, on the evening of July 4, and spoke with Watts.

Watts told Del City officers that he attempted to apprehend Simmons, who he said was suspected of shoplifting, according to the affidavit.

He told the officer that Simmons resisted arrest by entering his vehicle and attempting to leave.

“Watts and Simmons struggled as Simmons attempted to reverse his vehicle from its parking space,” the officer said in the affidavit.

Watts said he was struck by the driver side door of the vehicle as Simmons reversed out of the parking space. He said he moved to avoid being hit again, according to the affidavit.

Simmons managed to close his door, and as he began to drive forward, Watts drew his service pistol and started firing at the driver side of the vehicle.

“Watts continued to shoot Simmons’ vehicle as it drove away, striking the rear of the vehicle several times,” the officer said in the affidavit.

Simmons was hit multiple times by Watts’ gunfire.

Del City police investigated an incident on July 4 in which an off-duty officer working as a security guard fired shots at a fleeing shoplifting suspect in the parking lot at Walmart.

Simmons has since been arrested on suspicion of petty larceny and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Watts’ life was never in danger during the incident with Simmons, according to the officer.

“Watts was not in danger of great bodily injury or death when he fired rounds into the back of the vehicle,” the officer said in the affidavit. “There was no reasonable belief that Simmons posed a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to Watts or any other person at the point Watts continued to shoot at Simmons.”

KFOR reached out to Christina Gray, Langston University’s media relations specialist, on Friday and left a voicemail asking whether Watts is still employed by the university’s police department or if he’s on administrative leave. Gray did not immediately call back.

A Langston University spokesperson previously provided KFOR the following statement regarding Watts:

“The officer was not performing duties on behalf of Langston University at that time of the incident. The Langston University Police Department intends to cooperate with the Del City Police Department if assistance is requested.” Langston University spokesperson

Maj. Bradely Rule, with Del City police, told KFOR on the day of the shooting that it’s typical for an off-duty officer hired as security to be armed.

“They have their inside asset protection people that stay inside the store, they don’t pursue people to the outside, but they have…they pay off-duty police officers from various agencies to come and work,” Rule said.

