OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A mother and son are in custody in connection to a murder.

Cyrus Rasheed Webb and his mother, Heather Ann Marie Collins, were arrested by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations agents in connection to the homicide of Michael Hall.

The body of the 53-year-old was found in a field in Garvin County in April.

A passerby discovered Hall’s body in a field covered in blood between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood, then called 9-1-1 after it was apparent that the man was deceased.

Identification was achieved with evidence found at the scene. OSBI officials confirmed the identity by using Mobile ID Scanners assigned to crime scene agents.

Hall is believed to have been killed in Oklahoma City and his body transported and dumped in Garvin County.

Webb is charged with murder in the First Degree, accessory to a felony, unlawful removal of a dead body, and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.

His bond was denied.

Collins is charged with accessory to a felony and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

Formal charges against Webb and Collins have been filed through the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.