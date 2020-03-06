Arrests warrants requested for teens suspected of armed robberies, drive-by shooting in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police requested arrest warrants for two teens who allegedly confessed to participating in two armed robberies and a drive-by shooting in late February.

A 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male both confessed to two counts of robbery with a firearm and assault and battery with deadly weapon, according to two affidavits.

An armed robbery was reported on the evening of Feb. 26 in the 2000 block of West Memorial Road. A man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint and that a gun he was trying to sell through an online website was stolen by the suspects, according to the affidavits.

Later that evening, police were called to an attempted armed robbery in the 4200 block of the Interstate 44 Service Road.

“During this attempted robbery, the suspects posed as buyers looking to buy a firearm which the [victim] had for sale,” detective Chris Grimes stated in the affidavits.

The suspected pointed a handgun at the victim while the victim’s wife was present. The victim and his wife told police that the suspects fired a round from a gun during the robbery.

Further into the evening, a drive-by shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Reding Drive in Oklahoma City. Approximately 33 rounds were fired at a residence. A person at the scene was taken to a hospital after being hit in the face by gunfire, according to the affidavits.

Grimes investigated the incidents and learned the identity of several suspects. Grimes located two of the suspects – the 15-year-old female and 15-year-old male – and interviewed them at Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters.

The female admitted to driving the suspect vehicle during both the robberies and the drive-by shooting, and to firing a handgun during the attempted robbery, the first affidavit states.

The male, who was found with the suspect vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, was also interviewed at the Police Department. He admitted to participating in the robberies and being in the vehicle when the drive-by shooting occurred, according to the second affidavit.